Rachel Swindler (Big Brother 20)

All three of these finalists deserve to win in some way. You have Enzo and Cody, who never saw the block, and Nicole, a former winner, skate all the way to the end mainly due to her great social game. My pick to win this season was initially Enzo. His social game throughout was close to perfect, and the fact he was able to get to the end and mask his relationship with Cody was very impressive. Unfortunately, he will have to explain his game too much to the jury at the end. He also talked a lot about big moves, but I don’t think the jury believes he has delivered on that. Although I find his game commendable, Cody is the clear front-runner. He has won the most competitions, actually made big moves (getting Tyler out) and his social game needs to be applauded. Overall, he has played the best game and deserves to win, hands-down. So, if either of the other finalists want to win, they need to cut Cody.