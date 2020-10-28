Ronnie Talbott (Big Brother 11)

The deserving winner for this season, in my opinion, is going to come down to this final HOH. If Cody wins and chooses to evict Nicole, then I think he deserves to win. If Nicole manages to make it to the end, then I feel she deserves to win. She is a previous winner and should’ve been a target for everyone in that house and wasn’t. I feel you have to respect her getting to the end for a second time. She is the only female player ever to do that and she also is a winner.