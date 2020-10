Tommy Bracco (Big Brother 21)

Obviously, Cody’s played the best out of the three. The fact that he was able to make it to the end without seeing the block AND has the most comp wins this season is beyond! But I also admire how scrappy Nicole’s game is. For being one of the only two previous winners in the house and to make it this far again, it shows how good she really is. She’s extremely calculated, manipulative, a little sneaky and I am HERE FOR IT!