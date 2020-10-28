Winston Hines (Big Brother 20)

First of all, the fact that nobody in that house targeted and got out Nicole as a former winner is beyond me. Day one, I’m talking bank accounts. Ian and Nicole? SEE YA. What the actual hell? If she sits next to either one of them on finale night, she deserves the win – although she might not get it. Let’s face it, there are always some bitter jurors. However, with the mix of old-school players respecting cutthroat gameplay (Ian, maybe Dani and Memphis) – throw Tyler and David in the mix who seem to be leaning toward not holding a grudge for getting outplayed – Nicole making it to the final two in itself is incredible. I don’t care if she slept the first eight weeks. She played this game literally in her f–king sleep, which is INSANE.

My gut wants Enzo to win. He played the most phenomenal social game out of anyone, nobody has a single bad thing to say about him in jury and I want him to be at every BBQ I ever attend, yo. He’s won comps when needed but done what’s best for him.

Cody is deserving, but in my opinion, he had the chance to knock out Nicole over Christmas last week and didn’t take it. Making one final cutthroat move in getting rid of a past winner and going back on your final two, giving America a savage moment of Big Brother, would have solidified his win. But taking Nicole, bad choice … play the tape of season 16.