Adam Poch (BB13)

I have always been a believer that there is no “right way” to play Big Brother. It’s a social experiment so the path to victory is not always clear. How someone wins their season won’t always work on a different season with different HGs. That being said, I think Xavier has it wrapped up. He played a combo of styles: he won comps, he threw comps, he floated, he was vocal, he was quiet, he was also a bit whiny, but ultimately – if he wins the final HoH – he’s a lock for a landslide win.

However, Azah can easily throw a wrench in that by winning part three of the HOH and cutting Xavier. In that situation, I am not sure Derek can talk his way to the money, so Azah will be victorious. The ultimate goal is to get yourself to the final two seats any way you can.