Andy Herren (BB15 Winner)

I am absolutely thrilled that we are going to get our first Black winner. It is long overdue. This has been a phenomenal, groundbreaking season, and I’m sad that it is coming to an end. I think Xavier has played the best overall game and is the most deserving winner, BUT I like Azah better and really, really want her to win the final HOH, cut Xavier, and win the game. Azah has been so fun to watch all season! I don’t think Derek F. stands a chance, and I like being the only gay male winner in the show’s history, so those are my thoughts on him. Long story short: Go Azah!