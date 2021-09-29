Angela “Rockstar” Lantry (BB20)

First, I just want to say, I have absolutely LOVED this historic season of Big Brother. The cast has been wonderful and diverse throughout, multidimensional, layered, life-experienced people! However things turn out, for the first time in the show’s history we have a final six of Black folks, guaranteeing a Black winner!

The Cookout’s gameplay has been phenomenal. I think Tiffany is an amazing player and I hope she is asked back. As far as who I think will win, I HOPE it is Azah. She’s a Maryland girl like me. I can easily see X winning, as he has the resume … but none the less, I’m TEAM AZAH!