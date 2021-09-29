Beau Beasley (BB6)

First and foremost, I was just happy to finally see that we had a completely diverse cast! It was long overdue! The fact that Tiffany officially assembled The Cookout on day one showed that we were NOT going to be dealing with amateurs this season … except for Frenchie!

In regards to the final three players, they all deserve to win because they all played extremely different games. I do think Xavier has the most impressive resume, so because of that, I think he should win the grand prize. Azah being super quiet throughout the season and then finally winning HOH was the turning point for me. I feel like she finally came out of her shell when that happened.

Big D had an amazing social game and was just REALLY entertaining throughout the season. (Almost like me in BB6.) His only downfall was that he never won anything, which won’t hold up to the jury. I don’t think this jury will see that as “good gameplay.” My prediction is that Xavier and Azah will be sitting in the final two seats, and Xavier wins the big prize. And Tiffany wins as Americas Favorite Player!