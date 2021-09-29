Brendon Villegas (BB12,13)

If Xavier doesn’t win Big Brother this week, I will eat my hat! No I won’t, but I will be slightly disappointed to watch someone work so hard to get to the end and not win. My second pick to win would be Azah, but I can’t say that I would be very excited for an Azah win. It might not surprise you that the husband to the creator of the iconic “floater’s grab a life vest!” line is not a big fan of floaters.

This season has been the first well-rounded season we have seen in a while, and it was impressive to see a six-person alliance make it to the end of the game. I think we were all sad to see Tiffany and Hannah get cut toward the end, but that’s also Big Brother and it always happens to someone we want to win.

I am also happy that we will have our first Black winner. More than anything, I hope that one day we can have a Big Brother season where people of color can just be seen as players in the game and we can judge them on the content of their competitiveness and not on the color of their skin.