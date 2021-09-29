Cliff Hogg (BB21)

Xavier definitely has the best odds of taking home the victory this season. By laying off during the middle game, he let other people get blood on their hands while he sat back and developed good relationships with most of those now on jury. All he needs to do now is win the final competition and make it to the final two chairs, and I believe that the jury votes overwhelmingly for him. In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised to see him win with a unanimous decision. That might depend upon whether Kyland wants to play bitter juror, as opposed to having the respect for the game that he has proclaimed multiple times.

Things get more interesting if Xavier doesn’t win that final competition and we instead see Azah and Derek F. sitting in the final two chairs! Neither has been a comp beast, although Azah will argue that she won when she needed to and is therefore more responsible for the two of them sitting in the finals together. Big D is going to try and counter with the argument that he was the guiding force behind many of The Cookout alliance decisions and is the reason that The Cookout made it to the final six. But will the jury agree with Derek F. or simply become irritated believing that Derek F. is trying to claim too much credit? I think the latter is likely and Azah ends up walking away with the victory.