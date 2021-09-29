Cody Calafiore (BB22 Winner)

The player that I feel is most deserving to win the game is Xavier. Xavier has played a very subtle game throughout the season, placing himself perfectly not only within the house but also within The Cookout. He has navigated this game incredibly on a social level, and then when it mattered, won the final four HOH and veto to allow himself to be in the final three with players he felt confident enough to beat in competitions.

Although I feel it could be dangerous for him because you have a player in Azah that may not bring him to the final two if she wins the final HOH, I’m confident in his ability to win the competitions to put himself there. If we see Azah win the final HOH, I could definitely see her cutting Xavier and going to the final two with Derek F., and that could very well be the move that wins her the game.