Holly Allen (BB21)

This season has been monumental and inspiring. It truly makes me proud to be part of this BB family. The telecast and live feeds really don’t show everything … but here’s my opinion based on what I’ve seen. I absolutely love Derek. I’d also love to see a fellow female (awesome Azah) take home the title, but I really respect Xavier’s strong, steady and smooth gameplay. I’ve anticipated and applauded a lot of his subtle moves from day one. I’d say he’s one of the better players we’ve seen in a few years. But whatever happens Wednesday, history will be made.