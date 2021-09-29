Jessica Milagro (BB21)

This season has been my favorite in years and I want to first congratulate so many great houseguests for some pretty great gameplay. I’m pretty torn with who I think may actually win this season. Azah would be perfect for so many reasons including the fact that she’s in my draft.

Xavier has a 50/50 chance in winning this season and has a high probability of winning this final HOH. If he wins this last HOH, I believe he will take Big D given that they have a final two, and will probably ensure a unanimous win, or maybe a 7-2 win with Britini and Kyland voting for Big D.

Some people would find his “throwing of competitions” overrated. But regardless of his lack of awareness of how he actually got to final three, I do believe he has a more active and well-rounded game when comparing the three, laying low and winning when he needed to, as well as being great socially amongst The Cookout, even though he didn’t make those connections with HGs outside the six.

Azah has really been a beautiful soul and has impressed me in getting as far as she has without having as many deals or being as manipulative as her final three counterparts. I have to commend her for not seeing the block until final four, and I think out of the three of them, she had the best social game and most self-awareness. I do believe she stands a chance in winning the game if she wins the last HOH, cuts X and takes Big D. However, I am starting to think that given their rocky relationship at the moment, she may cut Big D instead, which would ensure an Xavier win.

I believe that Big D has the hardest road to win Big Brother. I don’t see a chance of him winning BB unless we have a bitter jury this year. I will say, it’s been so embarrassing the way D talks about Azah. The way he has been backpacked and suitcased by everyone in the house … for that point alone, I’d love to see Azah get cut the $750k check.