Jessie Godderz (BB10,11)

As a proud Big Brother legend myself, I respect good game play and Xavier played the game brilliantly. He won comps when he needed to, had an unparalleled social game and stayed under the radar when he thought it was beneficial. And then when the timing was right, he eliminated his strongest competition.

Plus, with the exception of Kyland, he didn’t make any real enemies throughout the entire game, so I think he has the $750,000 in the bag easily. Obviously the only thing that I could see getting in the way of Xavier winning the 3/4 of a million dollar grand prize is if Azah wins two of the three rounds of the final HOH and gets to decide who to bring with her to finale night.

In that case, I could definitely see her choosing Big D, and then Xavier would be out of luck. If I’m not mistaken though, Azah and Big D only have a total of one comp win between the two of them this entire season, so the likelihood of that happening is minute. And in the unlikely scenario it’s Azah and Big D in the finale, I think it’s a toss-up between the two of them as to who would win. Maybe I’d give the slight edge to Big D because he has so many friends in the jury.

The bottom line is The Cookout was not only the most dominant group in the history of Big Brother but was also one of the most ingenious ideas ever (super kudos to Tiffany!). So in conclusion, Your OVW National Heavyweight Champion (and THE FACE of OVW) definitely thinks Xavier will be the winner of a history-making Big Brother 23 … by a landslide.

Here’s an interesting thought though: If it was Xavier and Kyland in the finale, I think Kyland would have had an excellent shot of winning, so the fact that Xavier got him out when he did really proves to me that he deserves the win. He played an amazing game from start to finish. Xavier was truly X-traordinary. See what I did there? Now THAT’s PEC-Tacular. You’re Welcome.