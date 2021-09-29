Josh Martinez (BB19 Winner)

First of all, I want to say congrats to the final three for making history in having our first African American winner. As a Latino, I know how important representation is on the show and I’m so glad they made it happen.

I believe Xavier is going to win it all. He’s played kind of a perfect game, being in The Cookout alliance and was also protected from all angles. In going to the final three with Derek F. and Azah, I think he has the best chance of beating them in the final HOH and that’s when winning comps really counts to be able to secure your spot. So I honestly believe he’s the best person to win this season.

If there is a scenario where we get a Derek and Azah final two, I think Azah will win. I think she’s probably pissed off less people. Tiffany and Hannah are also swaying and leaning toward a female winner, especially how the guys played them in the Double Eviction. Either way, they’ve made history and were all part of a strong alliance that clearly ran the game, so I could not be happier for whoever does end up joining the winners’ circle.