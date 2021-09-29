Jun Song (BB4 Winner)

Xavier is far from perfect, but for the better part of the season, I’ve been saying that either an Xavier or Tiffany win would make Big Brother 23 a sweet season. Xavier managed to control his emotions and testosterone most of the summer, and that’s no small feat (combined with his strategic comp wins and manipulation tactics). What I really like about Xavier is that he understood the game coming in and he never actually strayed from his plans. There’s no scenario that Xavier doesn’t win if he gets to final two.

Azah played an incredibly low profile game to the point that all she had to do was cook. But Azah’s cooking seemed to be more therapeutic for her than it was any kind of hardcore strategy to pull information from her fellow HGs. Azah and Derek F. were carried by The Cookout more so than any other members of that alliance, and if they were to go to final two, it’s Derek F’s delusions of grandeur that will hurt him in any jury plea. If there was a “Best Dressed” category this BB23 season, then Azah would win hands-down, but “Best Played” wouldn’t be her crown.

I didn’t like Derek F. from day one based purely off of my opinionated first impression of him, and I still stand by this today. Derek F. seems to believe he played an active role in this game, though all he did was assume the supine position this entire season. It must be nice living in a world of naps and make-believe. If Derek F. ends up in the final two with Azah, he will most likely turn off everyone on the jury and lose to her. But what a shame it would be if Derek F. ends up joining the second place rankings alongside queens like Danielle Reyes and Ali Irwin.