Lawon Exum (BB13)

Congratulations to The Cookout! As one of the members since the formation of The Cookout, Xavier has been protected. The first couple of weeks Xavier joined a final three with the other male members of The Cookout: Derek Frazier and Kyland Young. Xavier also had a final three with The Cookout females: Tiffany Mitchell and Hannah Chaddha, including Azah Awasum who has a crush on him, also included in his completion of deals. Toward the end, everyone realized he was a threat and still never voted him out.

Xavier’s social game was impressive due to the fact that he lied about what his occupation was from the start. Not to mention, when personalities clash in The Cookout, and members threaten to split the group, Xavier to the rescue. So you ask who deserves to win? I turn the key for Xavier. To solidify his position, he won comps when he needed to win comps. I am not a fan of throwing comps which would give me a signal to have voted him out, which the houseguest did not, which then allowed him to be sitting where he is in the game. He lied throughout the game, backstabbed Kyland and used his personality to get to the final.