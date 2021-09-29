Matt Hoffman (BB12)

While the precision execution of The Cookout was the best we’ve seen out of an alliance in franchise history, it also resulted in arguably one of the most predictable seasons to-date, week over week. For this reason, nothing would make me happier than to have a Derek F. win this season, just to inject a bit of much-needed chaos into the mix.

Hell, I’d even be cool with the wackiness of an Azah win at this point. But if Xavier pulls out the much-deserved victory, BB23 was (while impressive, technically) a blowout steamroll that flipped the big proverbial middle finger to Big Brother’s tagline of “expect the unexpected.”