McCrae Olson (BB15)

I think it’s pretty obvious who should win if you’ve been watching the season. Derek F., of course! I’m kidding. I’m kidding. Xavier winning the season would absolutely be the perfect topper for a historic season. He’s played hard when he needs to, laid low when needed and stirred the pot at all the right times. If in some cruel twist of fate we get Azah and Derek F. at the end, it really doesn’t matter who wins at that point. They both felt like coasters who got dragged to the end. But I would rather Azah win than Derek F. because at least on her resume, it has a win.