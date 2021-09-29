Michele Ross (BB11)

I think Xavier deserves to win the game over Azah and Big D, and will win the final three because he is calm and composed as a player (and as a lawyer!). No matter whether Xavier took Azah or Big D, there is no way Xavier won’t win because the jury shouldn’t be bitter. I would consider it a landslide vote in X’s favor, except for Kyland’s vote. I’m sure he hasn’t cooled down from his blindside.

Xavier was able to convince Kyland he was loyal to him until that crucial final four when it was time to send him home, giving him both an ally and shield as a bigger target. Xavier strategically chose when to throw comps, unlike Tiffany and Kyland who won comps they didn’t need to and didn’t win the right ones. Xavier played a flawless game, and absolutely deserves the $750K. One of the best! Yes, maybe he doesn’t have the personality of fan favorites like Dr. Will or Dan Gheesling, but he’s up there in All-Stars material.