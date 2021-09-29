Ovi Kabir (BB21)

There are few things I say with complete confidence, but this is one of them. Anybody who states that Xavier is losing to either Big D or Azah in the final two has simply manifested Big D’s delusions in themselves. There is a reality where Xavier doesn’t win unanimously against Azah in which she picks up a couple votes, but I cannot see a reality where Big D doesn’t lose unanimously against Xavier in the final two with a potential bitter vote from Kyland to support Big D.

Watching this season from start to finish, it is apparent that Xavier has both acted and shown like he is in control of the entire game. With two HOH wins, three vetos, and being nominated five times, on the block of his own volition and no worry of ever going home, Xavier is a top tier player of this game. The argument could be made that as far as strategy goes, Tiffany who was evicted in sixth place, was instrumental to creating the alliance and outline that kept Xavier so safe throughout the game, and that she would be a strong contender to win the game if she was in the final two.

However, Xavier isn’t competing against Tiffany, but is competing against Big D and Azah. Azah who has arguably played a better social game than Big D but has only won one HOH in which she sent one of her few allies packing, and Big D who has impressively not won a single competition or advantage throughout the entirety of the Big Brother 23 season. Moreover, unlike predecessors who also didn’t win a single HOH or veto competition – like Dr. Will – Big D does not have many strategic achievements to point to that enhance his game. I see no world where Xavier doesn’t simply win Big Brother against either of these two.

And in the reality that the final two is Azah and Big D, I believe that Azah would be crowned the winner as she would be the sole player to have evicted Xavier, and unarguably performed better in strategy, competition, and all other metrics than Big D. It wouldn’t be a battle of “goliaths” but a battle of whoever crossed the finish line just a little faster. Gameplay aside, I think all three of these houseguests seem like wonderful people outside the house and they have all succeeded in making a shared goal of theirs of ensuring an African American houseguest finally wins U.S. Big Brother for the first time in history. I consider that a win in its own regard, and win or lose, they can all keep their heads up high. But, Xavier will be the one most likely to walk away $750,000 richer.