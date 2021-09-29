Rachel Reilly (BB13 Winner)

I think X should win, 10000 percent. I’m seriously obsessed with X’s gameplay. He’s been best friends with everyone – a comp beast, smart and able to hide he’s a lawyer. Everyone loves him. He’s played the best game! (I still wish Tiffany was in final three.)

I think if it’s between Azah and Big D, then whoever got out X should win. I think Azah played a slightly better game than Big D but she got Hannah out, which was not a good game move for her, but I guess it got her to the end.