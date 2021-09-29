Rachel Swindler (BB20)

My pick to win it all is 100 percent Xavier! He was also my pre-season pick so props to me (lol). Xavier navigated the game with such precision. Even though he didn’t technically create The Cookout alliance, I think he was very instrumental in keeping it together when cracks started to form. What also impressed me was how calm and and collected he was under pressure. When faced with adversity, he always had an answer and a solution to the situation. Also, for someone who was so physically intimidating, I felt like he was never on anyone’s radar, which I feel is a nod to his fantastic social game. He won when he needed and aligned himself perfectly! Congrats, though, to everyone sitting in the final three. It was a fantastic season with masterful gameplay!