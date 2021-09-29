Tommy Bracco (BB21)

Azah, Xavier and Derek F all made it to final three, so I believe they’re all deserving of a win, but who I think is the most deserving … Come on, it’s 100 percent, hands-down Xavier. He’s won a good amount of competitions (and won every time he was in danger), had a super strong social game and was a powerful force in the game all season long. Every move he made was strategic, calculated and precise. Bravo Xavier!! But more importantly, congratulations to the entire Cookout alliance on making Big Brother history!!! Together, you achieved the impossible and made an impact on literally millions of lives.