Reality TV

‘Big Brother’ and ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Winners Through the Years

By
Mike-'Boogie'-Malin-winner-big-brother
 Kevin Winter/Getty Images
25
7 / 25
podcast
LTG_Mask_600x338_10.21.20

Mike “Boogie” Malin

Season: 7 (All-Stars)

Year: 2006

Runner-Up: Erika Landin

Back to top