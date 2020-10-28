Reality TV ‘Big Brother’ and ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Winners Through the Years By Nicholas Hautman October 28, 2020 CBS 25 19 / 25 Morgan Willett Season: Over the Top (Digital Edition) Year: 2016 Runner-Up: Jason Roy Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News You Might Recognize These Cloudfoam Sneakers From Khloe Kardashian’s Selfie Stress or Cystic Acne? Dr. Zenovia Skincare Is a ‘Miracle’ for Hormonally Impacted Skin These ‘Marshmallow’ Jessica Simpson House Slippers Are So Plush More News