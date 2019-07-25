‘Big Brother’ Controversies Through the Years

Jack Matthews (Season 21)

Matthews came under fire for making comments that live-feed viewers deemed racist and aggressive. He told his alliance members that he wanted to “stomp a mud hole through [Kemi Fakunle’s] chest.” The fitness trainer also called Fakunle “disgusting” and a “maggot,” in addition to reprimanding her for leaving her shaker bottle in the fridge. Later in the season, he referred to Isabella Wang, who is Asian, as “rice pudding.” In a statement to Us, CBS and Big Brother producers said, “There is absolutely no truth that the casting of the show is racially motivated, that the houseguests’ behavior is predetermined or that the outcome is controlled in any way.”