‘Big Brother’ Controversies Through the Years

Kyle Capener (Season 24)

The hashtag #StopProtectingKyle began trending on social media in August 2022 as Big Brother viewers felt that CBS was editing out the TikTok influencer’s comments about race on the live feeds.

“I’m sorry, but after the Cookout uniting under one common cause, which was race … it has to play into my thought process moving forward in the game,” Kyle told fellow contestants Michael Bruner and Brittany Hoopes, referring to the all-Black Cookout alliance that made it to the final six together during season 23.

Michael and Brittany later told the other houseguests about Kyle’s comments, leading Matt Turner to nominate him for eviction despite previously making a final two deal with the Utah native.

Before being unanimously voted out of the house, Kyle had difficult conversations with the other contestants, acknowledging his alleged unconscious racial bias.

“At the time, it didn’t click in my mind. … I now realize how terrible that was, and I should have realized it from the start,” the social media influencer told Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves of his comments after his eviction. “I apologize to everyone watching, and everyone in the house.”