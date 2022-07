Megan Lowder

Lowder, who self-evicted after eight days on the show, revealed that the Big Brother house triggered her PTSD as a sexual assault survivor.

“So, in the house … I had a lot of guys yelling at me and attacking me and it started really affecting me and making my anxiety severe and I was starting to get physically ill. I was throwing up, I had diarrhea, I was nauseous all the time,” she said during a June 2017 interview with The Desert Sun.