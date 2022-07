Paloma Aguilar

Aguilar left the show due to “personal reasons” after telling fellow houseguests she wasn’t sleeping and talking about her increased anxiety in the Diary Room. During her eight days in the house, the California native drew backlash for her treatment of fellow houseguest Taylor Hale.

“Bro, I’ve tried to be compassionate toward her. She’s such a b—ch to me,” she said of Hale to other contestants.