Christian Birkenberger and Alyssa Lopez — Season 23

“Christian and I are just friends,” Alyssa told Us exclusively in November 2021. “We realized leaving the show that I have a career and he has to focus on his career, and we have barely any time to hang out with friends. So, having a relationship just isn’t something that we’re able to do.”

Christian added, “We just decided friends was probably a safer alternative for both of us, for now at least.”