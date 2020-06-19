‘Big Brother’ Showmances Through the Years: Where Are They Now?

Faysal Shafaat and Haleigh Broucher — Season 20

Status: Dating

The substitute teacher and the college student had somewhat of a rocky start to their showmance. She even rolled away from him on the hammock in the backyard at one point. During another confrontation, a visibly frustrated Haleigh asked Fessy, “Is this how you act in real life?” But the pair managed to save their relationship once they were evicted from the game and spent time together in the jury house. “It’s the real deal,” Fessy proudly revealed on the finale, to which Haleigh replied, “It is indeed.”