‘Big Brother’ Showmances Through the Years: Where Are They Now?

James Huling and Natalie Negrotti — Season 18

The duo sparked an unexpected showmance in the house in summer 2016. They continued to date after the show but called it quits shortly after the season ended. Negrotti came out as pansexual in July 2018 during an episode of The Challenge: Final Reckoning. The Venezuela native shared that she was in an exclusive relationship with another woman, whom she did not identify. Huling and Negrotti later got into a tense exchange about her sexuality. Negrotti told Us Weekly in February 2019 that he is “not the kind of person that I want to associate with at all.”