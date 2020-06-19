‘Big Brother’ Showmances Through the Years: Where Are They Now?

Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson – Season 19

Status: Married

Jess and Cody began seeing each other day one and quickly separated themselves from the rest of the house. While people liked Jess, no one got along with Cody, and he ruined both of their games. Regardless, he still won America’s Favorite Houseguest. They later competed on The Amazing Race season 30. Jess and Cody married in October 2018 and welcomed their first daughter, Maverick, in March 2019. In May 2020, they announced they were expecting their second child.