‘Big Brother’ Showmances Through the Years: Where Are They Now?

Nick Maccarone and Isabella Wang — Season 21

Status: Done

The therapist and the public health analyst instantly hit it off in the Big Brother house. Nick even proclaimed his love for her after less than a month. He shed a few tears when Bella was evicted but quickly moved on to sharing a bed and cuddling with Analyse. When he was evicted and sent to the Jury House, he started to get flirty with fellow juror Kat. Bella ended their relationship on Twitter while Nick was still in seclusion. “I understand firsthand how being in the BB house can cause houseguests to feel extremely close to each other,” she wrote at the time. “Unfortunately at this time, I can no longer support Nick and his actions. NO ONE deserves to feel second in a relationship.”