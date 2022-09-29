‘Big Brother’ Showmances Through the Years: Where Are They Now?

Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin — Season 24

After Taylor made history as the first Black woman to win the reality series, she exclusively told Us where she and former housemate Joseph stood romantically. “He’s literally the best support system ever. Everybody saw that in the game and getting it back is the best thing in the world,” she told Us in September 2022. “But I don’t wanna jump into a relationship, almost trauma-bonding with someone. I just wanna make sure that I have my head straight. He’s good. And then we can really work on exploring.”

The Michigan native added: “So, we’re having fun. We’re making sure we’re taking care of ourselves, but yeah, I’m not gonna let go of Joseph anytime soon.”

Joseph echoed Taylor’s sentiments, telling Us at the time, “We are truly just taking everything day by day. We do just naturally love and enjoy each other’s company. So we won’t allow any pressure or anything to force something.”

He continued: “But at the same time, you know, this is just like how it naturally occurs and we’re just going day by day and enjoying things, and getting a full picture, decompressing the whole situation. It’s been such a unique and great experience, but regardless, you know, we still have each other.”