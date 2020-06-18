Reality TV ‘Big Brother’ Stars Slam Mike ‘Boogie’ Malin After Racially Charged Remarks By Emily Longeretta June 18, 2020 Courtesy Angela Rockstar/Instagram 8 8 / 8 Angela Rockstar “I thought Mike Boogie was trash before it was cool,” she wrote. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News This Pleated Top Will Make Any Summer Outfit More Stylish This Stylish Sun Hat Helps Prevent Aging and Is Easy to Wear With a Ponytail These Crystal Clear Steve Madden Sandals Are Now 33% Off More News