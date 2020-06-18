Reality TV

‘Big Brother’ Stars Slam Mike ‘Boogie’ Malin After Racially Charged Remarks

By
Rachel Swindler Big Brother Stars React After Mike Boogie Is Accused of Racism
 Courtesy Rachel Swindler/Instagram
8
7 / 8

Rachel Swindler

“I’m about to book a cameo from Boogie real quick hold my earrings” she tweeted.

Back to top