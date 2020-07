Cody Nickson

Although Cody found love with Jessica Graf during season 19 of the show, he was extremely disliked by everyone else inside the house, due to his bad attitude. After the show, he and Jessica won season 30 of The Amazing Race. He married Jessica in 2018 and the pair welcomed their first child, Maverick, in March 2019. In 2020, she announced she is pregnant with their second child. He also has a daughter from another relationship.