Rachel Reilly

Rachel met her now-husband, Brendon Villegas, during season 12 of Big Brother — and it’s a good thing since the rest of the house despised the pair. She returned for season 13 and ultimately won, regardless of causing a ton of drama in the house and crying a ton. She has competed on multiple reality shows since Big Brother. She married Brendon in 2012 and welcomed a daughter, Adora, in 2016. In 2020, she announced she is pregnant again.