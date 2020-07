Adam Jasinski (Season 9)

One year after winning Big Brother, the New Jersey native was arrested on drug possession charges and failing to file a tax return for the year he took home the show’s $500,000 prize. He was sentenced in 2011 and served four years in federal prison for the crimes. Jasinski announced that he was eight years sober in 2017, the same year he published a book titled My Kid’s on Drugs, Now What?