‘Big Brother’ Winners: Where Are They Now?

Rachel Reilly (Season 13)

Reilly remains a huge fan of Big Brother — for good reason. During season 12, she met her future husband, Brendon Villegas, in the house. They played the game again on season 13, which Reilly won, and she has since made several guest appearances on the show. Reilly later competed on three seasons of The Amazing Race, two with Villegas and one with her sister, Elissa Slater. The couple also won a 2017 episode of Fear Factor. Reilly and Villegas, who married in September 2012, share daughter Adora and announced in May 2020 that they have a second child on the way.