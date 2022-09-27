Taylor Hale (Season 24)

The personal stylist — who also won America’s Favorite Player during the September 2022 season 24 finale — became the first Black woman to win Big Brother. “I feel like I have played this game, not just for Taylor Mackenzie Dickens Hale. I’ve played it for Da’Vonne [Rogers]. I’ve played it for Bayleigh [Dayton], every Black woman who has played this game, and ultimately Azah [Awasum] and Danielle [Reyes] and Monica [Bailey] who made final three, but just couldn’t take it home for whatever circumstance,” she exclusively told Us Weekly shortly after her victory. “It’s bigger than me. I did it for them too.”