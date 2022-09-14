A Minor Change

In September 2022, showrunner Elwood Reid told TVLine that Metwally will not be a series regular in season 3 — but there’s not a dramatic reason for the switch. “At the end of [season 2], Omar came to me and he had this opportunity to be in an off-season play. And I said, ‘Sure,’” Reid explained. “I didn’t know if we were coming back. I didn’t know when we would come back.” Metwally will still appear as U.S. Marshal Mark Lindor, but in a reduced capacity, as he was still participating in the play Epiphany in New York City when filming began.