Cancel OK

Your account

Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

TV

‘Big Sky’ Season 3: Everything to Know About Release Date, Plot and More

By
Big Sky Season 3 Everything to Know About Release Date, Plot and More
 Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
4
4 / 4
podcast

A Minor Change

In September 2022, showrunner Elwood Reid told TVLine that Metwally will not be a series regular in season 3 — but there’s not a dramatic reason for the switch. “At the end of [season 2], Omar came to me and he had this opportunity to be in an off-season play. And I said, ‘Sure,’” Reid explained. “I didn’t know if we were coming back. I didn’t know when we would come back.” Metwally will still appear as U.S. Marshal Mark Lindor, but in a reduced capacity, as he was still participating in the play Epiphany in New York City when filming began.

Back to top