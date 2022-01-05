The Hanoi B-52 Memorial

When the competitors visited Vietnam in season 22, the series was criticized for bringing the teams to a B-52 memorial that depicted a wrecked American plane from the Vietnam War. Amid the backlash, the subsequent episode included an apology.

“Parts of last Sunday’s episode, filmed in Vietnam, were insensitive to a group that is very important to us: our nation’s veterans,” the statement noted. “We want to apologize to veterans, particularly those who served in Vietnam, as well as to their families and any viewers who were offended by the broadcast. All of us here have the most profound respect for the men and women who fight for our country.”