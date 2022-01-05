Will and James’ Alliance

The season 32 winners sparked a debate among fans about whether alliances are good for the game. The “Backpack Boyfriends” worked closely with a handful of other teams throughout the season, even comparing notes and blatantly giving away answers to some of the race’s puzzles.

“We just really enjoyed racing with each other,” Will exclusively told Us of the alliance in January 2021. “The competitive nature of the three teams was exciting to be around. And so it started more so as like a close friendship and then just turned into this alliance that honestly helped all three of us make it to the finals.”