Jenna Cooper

The social media manager starred on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise after her stint on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s Bachelor season. She got engaged to Jordan Kimball in Paradise, although the male model broke it off in September 2018 after reports surfaced that Jenna had cheated on him and faked their relationship for TV. Jenna denied the allegations against her and wrote via an Instagram statement that she would be taking legal action.