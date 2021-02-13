Chris Harrison’s Reaction to Rachael Kirkconnell’s Social Media Controversy

While season 25 of The Bachelor aired in early 2021, Kirkconnell faced backlash from fans when photos of her seemingly appropriating minority cultures and insensitive comments from her past were brought to light. She was also photographed in clothing reminiscent of the Old South at a frat party in 2018. Before she addressed the situation herself, Harrison seemingly defended her in an interview with Rachel Lindsay and asked viewers to “have a little grace” for Kirkconnell. His comments drew criticism from both fans of the franchise and past contestants, including Kaitlyn Bristowe, Nick Viall and Ben Higgins.

Days later, Harrison announced that he was temporarily “stepping aside” from hosting the show and would not appear on Matt James’ After the Final Rose special.

Kirkconnell eventually apologized in an Instagram statement in February 2021, writing, “I am sorry to the communities and individuals that my actions harmed and offended. I am ashamed about my lack of education, but it is no one’s responsibility to educate me. I am learning and will continue to learn how to be antiracist, because it’s important to speak up in the moment and not after you’re called out. If you are a person who doesn’t understand the offense in question, I urge you to learn from my mistakes and encourage you to use them as a teachable moment. … Racial progress and unity are impossible without (white) accountability, and I deserve to be held accountable for my actions. I will never grow unless I recognize what I have done is wrong. I don’t think one apology means that I deserve your forgiveness, but rather I hope I can earn your forgiveness through my future actions.”