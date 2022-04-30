Ashton Pienaar and Rhylee Gerber (‘Below Deck’)

The deckhand’s issues with her team originally started when she joined the franchise during season 6. Although she ended on good terms with Ashton Pienaar, things didn’t stay the same when she returned one year later.

Ashton made it clear that he was only tolerating Rhylee Gerber — which caused the rest of the deck crew to alienate her.

Where They Stand Now: The bosun apologized for his behavior after receiving backlash from fans for being misogynistic throughout season 7. Rhylee was still angry about how she was treated — but the duo haven’t crossed paths since.