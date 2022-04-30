Francesca Rubi and Elizabeth Frankini (‘Below Deck’)

The chief stew couldn’t make her professional relationship with Elizabeth Frankini work due to the third stew’s brief romance with James Hough. After Elizabeth disappointed Francesca Rubi several times throughout season 8, she was fired for being too distracted and for sleeping in a guest cabin with the deckhand.

Where They Stand Now: Francesca and Elizabeth weren’t able to work things out during the reunion. For Elizabeth, she felt like she wasn’t supported by Francesca after previously receiving praise for her work.